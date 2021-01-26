Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 8,639 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 88,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

