Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

