Comparing Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) & Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

This table compares Fluent and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 1.56 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -288.50 Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 0.00 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fluent and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.68%.

Summary

Fluent beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

