Comparing The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and The First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.92 $5.37 billion $11.39 13.10 The First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.74 $41.56 million $1.75 10.13

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The PNC Financial Services Group and The First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 12 8 0 2.33 The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $147.41, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. The First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given The First of Long Island’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 38.16% 5.97% 0.69% The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats The First of Long Island on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement advisory services. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. It operates 2,400 locations and 15,000 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 49 branches primarily in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Long Island, as well as the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

