Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 51,846 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

