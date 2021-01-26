Compound (COMP) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $277.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $235.67 or 0.00728179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,464,646 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.