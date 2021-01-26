Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading Up 1.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

About Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

