Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $326,041.02 and approximately $18,695.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.75 or 0.99995449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.00712170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00318413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00180166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,358,042 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,238 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

