Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,140 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.82% of Omnicell worth $194,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,163. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $127.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

