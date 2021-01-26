Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 27,320 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $68,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.12. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

