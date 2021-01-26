Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of IAA worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IAA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

