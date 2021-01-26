Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,398 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.31% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $102,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $101,333.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,700,501.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $35,314.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -282.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

