Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 31,704 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.59% of ACI Worldwide worth $116,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 71,944 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 822,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

ACIW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,648. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

