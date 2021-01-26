Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.31% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $76,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 253,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,966,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,297. The stock has a market cap of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

