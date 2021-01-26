Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,923 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rollins worth $28,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Rollins by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

