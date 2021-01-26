Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.30. 3,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,904. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.