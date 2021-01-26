Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $126.65 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises about 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $126,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,810. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $105.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,852. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.