Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $142.34 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Paylocity worth $142,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $195.24. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

