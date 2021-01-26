Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Cognex worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,981. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $88.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

