Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $175.71 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.56% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $175,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 109,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 717,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 82,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. 383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,332. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

