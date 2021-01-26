Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $185.17 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Fox Factory worth $185,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $264,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

