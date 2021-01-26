Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Guidewire Software worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

