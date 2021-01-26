Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.55 Million Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.73% of National Research worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Research by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.59.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

