Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up about 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.03% of SPS Commerce worth $193,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

