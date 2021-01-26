Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. AAON comprises approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.35% of AAON worth $116,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,842. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

