Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $153.10. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,132. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

