Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $89.64 Million Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,572,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,640,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Vertex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,208. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

