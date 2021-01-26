Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 20,709 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.00% of EVI Industries worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EVI Industries by 98.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EVI Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EVI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 12,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 636.93 and a beta of 1.05.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

