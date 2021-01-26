Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,290 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Helios Technologies worth $73,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

