Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.86% of Mesa Laboratories worth $144,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.