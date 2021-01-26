Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Graco worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,192. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,554 shares of company stock worth $8,868,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

