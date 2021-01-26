Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for approximately 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Novanta worth $123,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $135.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

