Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of LCI Industries worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

LCII traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

