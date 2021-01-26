Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

CareDx stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,776. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.