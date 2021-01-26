Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,457 shares during the quarter. RealPage makes up approximately 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of RealPage worth $108,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 594,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,839,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $17,973,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.