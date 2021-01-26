Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $365.68. 1,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

