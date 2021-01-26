Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,625 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Codexis worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $27.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

