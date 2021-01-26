Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145,294 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,294 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bio-Techne worth $76,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 313.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 130.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.31. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $361.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

