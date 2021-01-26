Connectome Price Reaches $1.14 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Connectome token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003535 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2.00 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

CNTM is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.