Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

