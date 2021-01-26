Continental Resources (CLR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

1/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00.

1/14/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $26.00.

12/7/2020 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 68,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 99,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

