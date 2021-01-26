Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 56,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,206. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

