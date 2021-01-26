Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 9.7%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)’s share price traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 98,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 169,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.25 million and a PE ratio of -65.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

