Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

