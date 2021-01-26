Cordasco Financial Network Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.85 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

