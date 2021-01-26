Cordasco Financial Network Has $40.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 31.9% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $218.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.