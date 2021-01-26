Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.22

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $12.30. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 479,889 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

