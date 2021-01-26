Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $44.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 56,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,685. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $283,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

