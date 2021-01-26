Cortex Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $2.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

