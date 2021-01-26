CorVel (CRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.
CorVel stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.87.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
