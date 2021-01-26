CorVel (CRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

CorVel stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $548,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,338,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,307,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $3,889,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

